Dean Burmester shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Dean Burmester hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Burmester got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Burmester reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Burmester at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Burmester's 79 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Burmester got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burmester to even for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Burmester chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Burmester reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 2 under for the round.