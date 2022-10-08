Davis Thompson shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Davis Thompson hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 13th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Thompson hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Thompson hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.