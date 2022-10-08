David Lipsky shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

David Lipsky hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 68th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Lipsky suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lipsky at 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lipsky chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.