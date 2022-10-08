-
David Lipsky shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
David Lipsky holes out from 42 feet for birdie at Shriners Children's Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
David Lipsky hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 68th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.
After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Lipsky suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lipsky at 1 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lipsky chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
