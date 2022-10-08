Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Christiaan Bezuidenhout in the third round at the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 17th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Christiaan Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Bezuidenhout's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.