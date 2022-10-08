Chris Gotterup shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chris Gotterup hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 23rd at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On his tee stroke on the 492-yard par-4 third, Gotterup went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the primary rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gotterup to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gotterup's 86 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Gotterup hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Gotterup had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Gotterup chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gotterup to 4 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Gotterup's tee shot went 143 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Gotterup chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 4 under for the round.

Gotterup hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Gotterup to 5 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Gotterup reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Gotterup at 6 under for the round.