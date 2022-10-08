Chesson Hadley shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 54th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Hadley's 139 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hadley had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Hadley hit his 181 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hadley's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.