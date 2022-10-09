Chad Ramey shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Chad Ramey hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 17th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a 320 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Ramey chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Ramey had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Ramey hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.