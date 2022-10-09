Cam Davis shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Cam Davis hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 13th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Davis chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Davis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Davis had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Davis chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.