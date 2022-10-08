Byeong Hun An shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Byeong Hun An hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 73rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, An chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved An to even for the round.