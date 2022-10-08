Brian Harman shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Brian Harman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Harman had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Harman's 116 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Harman hit his tee shot 281 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.