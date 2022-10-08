Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 54th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Todd had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Todd's tee shot went 223 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.