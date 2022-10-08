Brandon Wu shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Brandon Wu hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 54th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Wu had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Wu reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Wu at 2 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Wu hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Wu chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.