Ben Martin shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Ben Martin hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 73rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Martin got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Martin's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Martin had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Martin chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Martin hit his 128 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Martin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Martin at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Martin hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.