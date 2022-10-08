Ben Griffin shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Ben Griffin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 first, Griffin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Griffin's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Griffin had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.