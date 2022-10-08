  • Beau Hossler delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the third at the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Beau Hossler makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Beau Hossler sinks 31-foot birdie putt at Shriners Children's Open

