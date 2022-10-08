Beau Hossler delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the third at the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Beau Hossler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 13th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Beau Hossler's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Hossler had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hossler's 71 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Hossler hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 6 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Hossler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Hossler at 7 under for the round.