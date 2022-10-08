Austin Smotherman shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Austin Smotherman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 68th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Smotherman's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Smotherman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Smotherman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to even-par for the round.