Austin Eckroat shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Austin Eckroat hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Eckroat had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to even for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Eckroat's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Eckroat to 4 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Eckroat's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.