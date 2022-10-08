Andrew Putnam putts himself to a 7-under 64 in third round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 13th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Andrew Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Putnam's 147 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Putnam had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 275 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 5 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 6 under for the round.