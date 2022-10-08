Strong putting brings Andrew Landry an even-par round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Andrew Landry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Andrew Landry had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Landry hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Landry to even for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Landry hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 1 under for the round.