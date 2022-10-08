Alex Noren shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Alex Noren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Noren hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Noren chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, Noren missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.