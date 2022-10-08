Adam Svensson shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Adam Svensson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Svensson had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 fifth green, Svensson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Svensson at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Svensson's 119 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.