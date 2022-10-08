-
-
Adam Schenk putts well in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2022
-
Highlights
Adam Schenk dials in approach to set up birdie at Shriners Children's Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Adam Schenk hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 17th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Adam Schenk had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
Schenk hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Schenk's 163 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Schenk hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
-
-