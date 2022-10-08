Adam Hadwin putts himself to a 6-under 65 in third round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Adam Hadwin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 7th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a 322 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Adam Hadwin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hadwin's 137 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadwin had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 6 under for the round.