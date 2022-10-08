Aaron Wise posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the third round of the Shriners Children's Open

Aaron Wise hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Wise finished his day tied for 23rd at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Aaron Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wise had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Wise chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.