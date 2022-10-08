Aaron Rai delivers a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the third at the Shriners Children's Open

Aaron Rai hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Rai finished his day tied for 7th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Aaron Rai had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Rai's 182 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rai had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Rai chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Rai hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 6 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Rai chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 7 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to 8 under for the round.