Zecheng Dou shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Zecheng Dou hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Dou reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Dou had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, Dou suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dou at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Dou had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Dou got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Dou's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.