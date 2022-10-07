Zac Blair finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Zac Blair hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Blair got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Blair to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Blair's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Blair hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Blair chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to even for the round.