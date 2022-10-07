Xuewen Luo shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Xuewen Luo hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Luo finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Luo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Luo to 1 over for the round.

Luo got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Luo to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Luo had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Luo to 2 over for the round.

Luo his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Luo to 3 over for the round.