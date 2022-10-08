-
Wyndham Clark shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Impact
Wyndham Clark meets Shriners patient ambassador Isaac
Prior to the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Wyndham Clark meets Shriners Hospitals for Children national patient ambassador Isaac Berger, who was born without a left hand, to play a hole during a practice round.
Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Clark missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Clark to 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Clark's his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
