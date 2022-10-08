Wyndham Clark shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Clark missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Clark's his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.