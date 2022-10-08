Will Gordon shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Will Gordon hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Gordon got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Gordon chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

Gordon hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to even for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Gordon's tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.