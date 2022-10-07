Vincent Norrman shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Vincent Norrman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Norrman finished his day tied for 78th at 3 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Norrman got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Norrman reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norrman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Norrman's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 over for the round.

Norrman hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Norrman to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Norrman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norrman to 1 over for the round.