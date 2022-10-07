Vince Whaley putts himself to an even-par second round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Vince Whaley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his day tied for 99th at 1 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Vince Whaley's tee shot went 243 yards to the native area, his second shot went 217 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 51 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Vince Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Whaley's tee shot went 242 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.

Whaley got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Whaley to 4 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Whaley chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.