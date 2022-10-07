Tyson Alexander shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Tyson Alexander hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Alexander finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Alexander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Alexander had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alexander to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Alexander's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Alexander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Alexander chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Alexander's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 4 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Alexander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 5 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Alexander's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Alexander chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, Alexander suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Alexander at 6 under for the round.