Tyler Duncan finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Tyler Duncan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 11th, Duncan's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.