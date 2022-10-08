Troy Merritt rebounds from poor front in second round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Merritt finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Troy Merritt tee shot went 178 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Troy Merritt to 2 over for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Merritt's 112 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.