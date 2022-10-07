Trevor Werbylo putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Trevor Werbylo hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werbylo finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Trevor Werbylo chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trevor Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Werbylo chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Werbylo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.