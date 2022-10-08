Tom Kim putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Tom Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 3rd at 10 under with Maverick McNealy and Si Woo Kim; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; and Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under.

On the par-4 second, Tom Kim's 165 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kim hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.