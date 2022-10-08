Tom Hoge shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hoge's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, Hoge suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoge at even for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 first, Hoge chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.