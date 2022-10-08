Thomas Detry shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Thomas Detry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Detry finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Detry got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to 1 over for the round.

At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Detry got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Detry to 2 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Detry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Detry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Detry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Detry to 1 over for the round.

Detry got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to 2 over for the round.