Taylor Pendrith posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the second round of the Shriners Children's Open

Taylor Pendrith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Pendrith finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor Pendrith had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Pendrith's 156 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.