Taylor Moore putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the Shriners Children's Open

Taylor Moore hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Taylor Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor Moore to 4 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.