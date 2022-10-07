-
Taylor Montgomery shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery evening golf challenge
Prior to the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, former UNLV golf teammates Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery play a match at Angel Park Golf Course, a local nine-hole par-3 course with lights, as the sun sets.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Montgomery hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Montgomery chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Montgomery's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Montgomery's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Montgomery hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Montgomery hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Montgomery got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Montgomery had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.
After a 341 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 5 under for the round.
