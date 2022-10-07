-
Tano Goya shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tano Goya dials in iron and birdies from fringe at Shriners Children's Open
In the second round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Tano Goya makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Tano Goya hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Goya had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Goya's 98 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Goya got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Goya had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Goya to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Goya had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.
After a 347 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Goya chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Goya had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Goya to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Goya chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Goya to 4 under for the round.
