Tano Goya shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Tano Goya hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Goya had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Goya's 98 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Goya got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Goya had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Goya to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Goya had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Goya chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Goya had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Goya to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Goya chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Goya to 4 under for the round.