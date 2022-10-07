Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Sungjae Im hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Im chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, Im missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Im had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third, Im took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his third shot onto the green and two putted for bogey. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Im's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.