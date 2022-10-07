  • Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im chips tight to yield birdie at Shriners Children's Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.