Stewart Cink shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Stewart Cink hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Cink had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to even for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Cink hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Cink's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Cink had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 6 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Cink's his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.