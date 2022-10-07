Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Stephan Jaeger hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Jaeger at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Jaeger had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jaeger to even for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Jaeger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.