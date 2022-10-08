-
Spencer Levin shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
News
Spencer Levin shows off unique putter grip and technique
Spencer Levin's unique new putter has been compared to the hockey stick putter used in the movie "Happy Gilmore." Levin shares why he made the switch to the split-grip HammY Putter.
Spencer Levin hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Levin finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Levin had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Levin to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Levin's 136 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Levin to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Levin had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Levin to 3 under for the round.
After a 254 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Levin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Levin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Levin's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Levin to 3 under for the round.
At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Levin got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Levin to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Levin reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Levin to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Levin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Levin to 5 under for the round.
Levin hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Levin to 6 under for the round.
