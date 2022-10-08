Spencer Levin shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Spencer Levin hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Levin finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Levin had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Levin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Levin's 136 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Levin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Levin had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Levin to 3 under for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Levin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Levin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Levin's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Levin to 3 under for the round.

At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Levin got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Levin to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Levin reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Levin to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Levin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Levin to 5 under for the round.

Levin hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Levin to 6 under for the round.