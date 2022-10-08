Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 3rd at 10 under with Maverick McNealy and Tom Kim; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; and Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kim's 136 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kim hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.