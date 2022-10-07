Seamus Power shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Seamus Power hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 78th at 3 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Power got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Power got to the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt to save par. This put Power at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Power chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Power's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Power chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Power hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.