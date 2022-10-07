Scott Piercy putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 second round in the Shriners Children's Open

Scott Piercy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 130th at 4 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Scott Piercy's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 4 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.